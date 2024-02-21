ED initiates new case against Soren for evading summons

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) escalated its legal actions against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday, filing another case against him for failing to adhere to summonses issued by the investigative agency. Soren’s non-compliance worsened his legal predicament, as he only appeared before the agency for questioning twice, despite receiving 10 summons from the ED.

The case pertains to a money laundering investigation linked to a land scam, with the ED seeking to seize 8.5 acres of land in Bargain, Ranchi. Allegations suggest that Soren unlawfully acquired the land for the construction of a banquet hall. Further complicating matters, WhatsApp conversations retrieved from the mobile phones of Soren’s associate Binod Kumar Singh unveiled discussions about the proposed banquet hall. A remand note submitted to the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court detailed the exchange of plans between Singh and Soren on April 6, 2021, shedding light on the potential legal implications surrounding the construction project.