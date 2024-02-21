Everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir

Abu Dhabi: BAPS Hindu Mandir is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East. The temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 in Abu Dhabi.

The temple is managed by BAPS. Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha is a volunteer-driven global Hindu organisation promoting spirituality, cultural values, and social service.

Here is all you need to know about the BAPS Hindu Mandir:

This is the only Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It is also the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple.

BAPS Hindu Mandir is made from pink Rajasthan sandstone and white Italian marble stone, carved in India and transported to UAE for assembly.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the temple during PM Modi’s visit to the country in 2015.

In January 2019, the UAE Government allocated a further 13.5 acres of land, thus making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the temple.

The foundation stone for the temple was laid by PM Modi in 2017.

Seven spires of the temple each symbolise an Emirate of the UAE.

The temple’s complex includes a visitor centre, prayer halls, thematic gardens, learning areas etc.

The temple has 100 sensors installed in its foundation and more sensors in other areas to check seismic activity, temperature changes, etc.

The cost of the construction of the temple is estimated to be Dh 400 million.

The temple is open to people of all faiths and religious beliefs.

There is no entry fee for visiting the temple. Visitors must register on the official website or through the Festival of Harmony app to visit the temple.

About 10,000 people can be at the BAPS Hindu Mandir. The temple is open to visitors from 9 am to 8 pm.

The temple is in Abu Mureikha’s Al Taf Road (E16), off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.