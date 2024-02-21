Govt announces two-day job fair; 500 firms to take part

The Karnataka Government announced a two-day mega job fair, named ‘Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana’, commencing from February 26, aimed at assisting unemployed youth in securing employment opportunities. Over 500 companies are expected to participate, offering nearly one lakh job vacancies. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will inaugurate the event at Palace Grounds, providing a platform for job seekers with completed degrees or vocational courses like engineering diplomas.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Minister Priyank Kharge disclosed details about the event, emphasizing the significant participation of both the private sector and skilled job aspirants. With more than 31,000 candidates already registered, the fair aims to match job seekers with suitable positions based on their qualifications. The ministers stressed the importance of active participation, highlighting the provision of training for those unable to secure immediate employment.

Kharge underscored the Congress government’s commitment to job creation and skill development, contrasting it with the Centre’s alleged failure in job creation and data collection on unemployment. He attributed the state’s success to its conducive infrastructure and skilled workforce, urging youth to capitalize on the opportunities provided. The ministers also pledged continued support through training initiatives and job tracking for registered candidates, emphasizing the role of the UPA government in India’s IT industry growth.