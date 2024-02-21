Guyana’s efforts to capitalise on its energy bounty to be delayed until 2025

Guyana’s endeavors to capitalize on its abundant energy resources face a setback as a major initiative aimed at slashing electricity expenses through a gas-to-power scheme is postponed until 2025.

Initially set to kick off this year, the $1.9 billion project encounters delays attributed to various factors such as work disruptions, tardy equipment deliveries, and foundational issues.

Winston Brassington, a government advisor engaged in the venture, discloses that the combined-cycle power plant won’t achieve full functionality until the fourth quarter of 2025.

Despite concerted attempts to secure funding, including a $646 million loan application from the US Export-Import Bank for onshore facilities, the project, promised to slash energy costs by 50% for Guyanese citizens this year, grapples with setbacks.

Simultaneously, ExxonMobil, in the midst of constructing a $1 billion pipeline, anticipates reimbursement from offshore production revenues. Alistair Routledge, Exxon Guyana’s country head, anticipates the gas pipeline’s completion by year-end.

Nevertheless, despite these hurdles, the government maintains an optimistic outlook on the project’s advancement. It anticipates the power plant to commence supplying 200 MW by June 30 next year, with full project culmination and 300 MW output in a combined cycle by the close of 2025.

Despite enduring challenges, Guyana persists in its drive to leverage its energy assets for the betterment of its populace and economy.

In December 2023, a significant breakthrough in the longstanding Essequibo dispute between Guyana and Venezuela emerges as both nations agree to peacefully resolve the issue, marking a pivotal milestone in the region. This resolution assumes heightened significance given the considerable oil and gas reservoirs in the contested zone, underscoring the commitment of both countries to eschew force and pursue diplomatic avenues in addressing protracted territorial disputes.