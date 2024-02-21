Haryana Police Disperse Farmers with Tear Gas as Centre Proposes 5th Round of Talks

The ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march by farmers resumed despite concerns raised by the Haryana police over the use of heavy machinery to remove barriers at the borders. The farmers rejected the Centre’s proposal for procuring pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP for five years, leading to the continuation of their demonstration. Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher assured that the march would be peaceful, emphasizing their demand for a law on MSP.

While the Union Home Ministry expressed strong objections to the situation at the borders, estimating nearly 14,000 people gathered with vehicles, the farmers maintained their non-violent stance. They reiterated their call for a law on MSP to end the protest. At the Shambhu border, farmers equipped themselves with iron shields and gas masks, but the march was met with tear gas from Haryana security personnel.

In response, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda announced the government’s readiness for a fifth round of talks with the farmers, emphasizing the need for dialogue to address key issues. However, there has been no response from the farmers yet. Despite assurances from the BJP government about its commitment to farmers’ welfare, tensions remain high, with the Haryana Police warning JCB owners against providing machinery to protesters, citing potential harm to security forces.