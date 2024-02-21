Indian Institute of Management invites applications for various positions: Details

Lucknow: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow Noida campus has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for various positions on contract basis. The hiring will initially be done for a period of one year. This may further extend to two years based on the performance of the candidate.

Supervisor :

Candidates with intermediate and diploma holder having a minimum 10 years of experience in reputed organisations preferably IIM/IITs can apply for the job. The maximum age limit for the job is 50 years. The candidates will be entitled for a monthly consolidated pay of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

The applicant will be responsible to supervise and manage job roles in Plumbing, Carpentry, Electrical, Store and Lift and Telephone Operator.

‘Mere fulfilling the eligibility criteria does not guarantee that the applicant will be shortlisted for the Selection Process/Interview. The shortlisted candidates will be required to bring all original Certificates, Degrees and other documents pertaining to their educational qualification, professional qualification, work experience, age etc. for verification purpose at the time of selection process/interview along with one set of photocopies of these documents. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of their candidature,’ an official notification on the website read.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form on or before March 4, 2024 by visiting the official website of IIM Lucknow.