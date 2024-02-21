Javadekar Urges Immediate Steps on India’s Carbon Emissions

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar emphasized the pressing need for immediate action to address India’s three percent contribution to global carbon emissions, particularly in light of the escalating climate crises worldwide. Speaking at the National Movement of U75: Net Zero Workshop for NE Region at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG), he underscored India’s responsibility as a nation to lead the charge in combating climate change, given the disproportionate impact it has on vulnerable communities.

Highlighting India’s progress in reducing carbon emissions and meeting G20 targets through advancements in electric vehicles, infrastructure, and energy efficiency, Javadekar urged a concerted effort towards watershed development and conservation measures. He commended initiatives like the climate-tracking app for universities and the net-zero workshop as examples of collaborative endeavors towards a greener, more sustainable future, underscoring the importance of collective commitment to environmental stewardship.