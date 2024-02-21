Kerala Health Minister unveils inaugural district-level antibiogram

Health Minister Veena George unveiled the inaugural district-level antibiogram in Ernakulam as part of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP), marking a significant step in the battle against antibiotic misuse. The antibiogram serves as a vital tool for doctors to select appropriate antibiotics for treating infections, and this district-level initiative is hailed as the first of its kind in India.

Veena highlighted the importance of this milestone, emphasizing that while antimicrobial resistance trends have been monitored in tertiary hospitals, the district-level antibiogram now provides insights into primary and secondary healthcare facilities. This comprehensive approach is crucial for effectively addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) across various levels of healthcare delivery in the state. Furthermore, she expressed the state’s commitment to extending this initiative to all districts in the near future, underscoring the government’s dedication to combatting antibiotic resistance and promoting judicious antibiotic use.