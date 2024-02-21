Know how to apply for ‘Blue Aadhaar Card’

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

In 2018, UIDAI has launched Aadhaar cards for children under the age of five. It is called ‘Blue Aadhaar Card’ or ‘Baal Aadhaar’. It is different from the normal ones. It will not have biometric details such as fingerprints and retina of the cardholder.

The Baal Aadhaar card is blue in colour, unlike the regular white Aadhaar card for adults. This card also contains a 12-digit unique identification number for a child below 5 years. It becomes invalid once the child crosses the age of 5. The child needs to update his/her biometric data of ten fingers, iris and facial photographs, when he/she turns five and again at the age of 15. The biometric data update for the teen Aadhaar cardholders is free.

Also Read: Mahindra launches Bolero MaXX Pik-Up in India: Price, Features

Parents can apply for Baal Aadhaar for a newborn. They can use the birth certificate or the discharge slip of the hospital as a valid document for enrolling the child. They can also use the school ID of their children to enrol for the Baal Aadhaar card.

A step-by-step guide to registering for the Blue Aadhaar:

Visit the UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in

Go to the Aadhaar card registration option.

Enter the child’s name, the parent/guardian’s phone number, and other essential information.

Select an appointment slot for Blue Aadhaar card registration.

Book an appointment at the nearest enrollment centre.

Visit the enrollment centre with your child.

Carry important documents including your Aadhaar card, address proof, and the child’s birth certificate.

Provide your Aadhaar details as they will be linked with the UID of the child.

Only a photograph of the child will be taken; no biometric data is needed.

Next, the document verification process starts.

You will get a message on your registered mobile number about the completion of the process.

Collect the acknowledgement slip.

A Blue Aadhaar card will be issued in your child’s name within 60 days of verification.