Know penalties and punishments for tobacco-related cases in UAE

Dubai: Data released by the World Health Organisation reveal that tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year. So, authorities in the UAE have imposed strict rules to combat this.

In the UAE, selling tobacco to individuals who are below eighteen years old is prohibited. This prohibition is governed by the Federal Law ?3 of 2016 On Child’s Rights, also known as Wadeema’s Law.

Smoking in the presence of a child is strictly prohibited according to the Wadeema Law. As per Article 21, smoking in any public and private means of transportation in the presence of a child under the age of 12 years is strictly prohibited.

This also applies to smoking in the presence of children in an enclosed area or room. Violators will be penalised with a fine of not less than Dh5,000.

Individuals who sell or attempt to sell tobacco products to children will be penalised with jail time of not less than 3 months and/or a fine of not less than Dh15,000. The seller is required to ask the purchaser to provide evidence of them being 18 years of age.