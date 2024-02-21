Legal doyen Fali S Nariman passes away

Legal luminary and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95. He had been battling multiple ailments, including cardiac issues. Born on January 10, 1929, in Rangoon, Nariman began his legal career at the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated a senior advocate in 1961.

During his illustrious career spanning over 70 years, Nariman made significant contributions to Indian jurisprudence, practicing initially in the Bombay High Court before moving to the Supreme Court in 1972. He served as the additional solicitor general of India but resigned in protest the day after the Emergency was imposed in June 1975. Known as the “Bhishma Pitamah” of the Indian judiciary, Nariman argued in numerous landmark cases, including the Bhopal gas tragedy case and the National Judicial Appointments Commission case.

Nariman’s legacy extends beyond his legal career; he was also a prolific author and recipient of prestigious awards such as the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. His passing is mourned not only by the legal fraternity but also by the nation, as his unwavering principles and immense contributions to jurisprudence leave an indelible mark on Indian law and public life.