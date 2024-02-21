Legendary ‘Binaca Geet Mala’ radio host Ameen Sayani passes away at 91

Renowned radio personality Ameen Sayani, known for his iconic introduction “Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon” on the popular ‘Binaca Geet Mala’ program, passed away at the age of 91, as confirmed by his son Rajil Sayani on Wednesday. Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was rushed to HN Reliance hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to the cardiac arrest around 7:00 pm.

Born into a multilingual family in Mumbai on December 21, 1932, Sayani’s distinctive voice and warm greeting became synonymous with the golden era of radio. His contributions to Indian broadcasting, particularly through the ‘Binaca Geet Mala’ show, left an indelible mark on the nation’s cultural landscape, evoking nostalgia among listeners even decades later.