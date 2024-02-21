Mahindra launches Bolero MaXX Pik-Up in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: India based automaker Mahindra has launched the latest variant of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. The vehicles is introduced at the starting price of Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested ones can purchase the vehicle for commercial use from the company’s authorized dealership nationwide.

It is equipped with an advanced air conditioning system, an aggressive acceleration alert, emergency braking system, sharp cornering, and whatnot. The vehicle is capable of carrying a load of 1.3t to 2t, and has an overall cargo bed length of up to 3050 mm.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is offered in both diesel and CNG options, generating decent power between 70 bhp) / 200Nm to 79 bhp/220Nm.