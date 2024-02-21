Major player in the energy sector, Occidental Petroleum is reportedly exploring the sale of Western Midstream Partners

Occidental Petroleum, a significant player in the energy industry, is reportedly considering selling Western Midstream Partners, a pipeline operator with a focus on natural gas, valued at nearly $20 billion, including its debt.

The potential sale is aimed at easing Occidental’s substantial debt burden, which has grown due to recent acquisitions, notably the $12 billion acquisition of CrownRock in December.

Insiders familiar with the situation disclosed that Occidental’s decision to divest Western Midstream is part of a larger strategy to streamline its operations and lessen its debt load. Occidental’s series of acquisitions, including the $54 billion takeover of Anadarko Petroleum four years ago, has considerably increased its debt, necessitating asset sales to restore financial stability.

In discussing Occidental’s strategy to reduce debt, a company spokesperson underscored the significance of shedding non-core assets to achieve its objective of lowering debt to less than $15 billion.

The successful completion of the CrownRock transaction holds importance for Occidental’s plans, potentially influencing its determination regarding the sale of Western Midstream.

Despite Occidental’s debt-related concerns, the possibility of Western Midstream’s sale has piqued investor interest, with shares of the pipeline operator rising by 5.7 percent upon the news.

However, Occidental’s stock experienced a slight dip amid broader downturns affecting energy producers.