National Science Day 2024: Know this year’s theme

New Delhi: National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 each year. It is celebrated to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman on 28 February 1928. For his discovery, Sir C.V. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. February 28th was formally declared National Science Day in 1986, marking the first official celebration in 1987.

The theme of this year’s r National Science Day is ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh released the theme for the “National Science Day 2024.

This theme for National Science Day emphasizes the importance of homegrown solutions to address societal challenges and foster overall well-being. It reflects a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for science, technology, and innovation, highlighting the accomplishments of Indian scientists.

As per data, India ranks among the top five in scientific research publications. India also made substantial progress in the Global Innovation Index (GII).