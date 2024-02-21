Navy hosts dinner for seven veterans returned from jail in Qatar

Despite the fact that Commander Purnendu Tiwari, one of the eight naval veterans recently released from detention in Qatar, has not yet returned to India, the Directorate of Ex-Servicemen Affairs (DESA) Navy has arranged a celebratory dinner for those who have returned on March 1.

The dinner, hosted by the Chief of Naval Staff at Kota House, New Delhi, is set to honor the seven veterans who have returned from Doha. While the invite includes logistical support for travel and accommodation for the seven veterans and their spouses, it has been noted that it might have been more appropriate to wait until all eight veterans have returned before organizing the event. Despite this, the officials who have returned have accepted the invitation. It has been just over a week since the Ministry of External Affairs announced the release of the eight naval veterans on February 12. Seven of them returned to Delhi from Doha on February 12, around 2 am, while Commander Tiwari, facing a travel ban, remains in Doha. He is expected to be allowed to return to Delhi after resolving an additional case in which he is involved, despite currently residing in his own house in Doha.