Noise launches new true wireless stereo earbuds: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand Noise has introduced a new set of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The new TWS earbuds named ‘Noise Buds N1’ will be available in India for Rs 899. The newly launched earbuds will be offered in four colors: Calm Beige, Carbon Black, Ice Blue, and Forest Green.

They will be available for purchase via Amazon, as well as other platforms from February 27. The Noise Buds N1 true wireless earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems.

The earphones boast an in-ear design.They are engineered with 11mm drivers. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offer HyperSync technology for seamless and instant pairing.

These earbuds offer up to 40 hours of total playback time on a single charge. The earbuds feature an IPX5 rating.