OnePlus slashes price of Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus has cut the price of its Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone. Both the 128GB and 256GB versions are now priced below Rs 20,000. Originally, the Nord CE 3 Lite started at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and Rs 21,999 for the 256GB version. Now, the 128GB variant costs Rs 17,999, while the 256GB variant starts at Rs 19,999.

The smartphone comes in two colours: Chromatic Gray and Pastel Lime. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

Also Read: This Indian city imposes fine of Rs 10,000 for blocking emergency vehicles in traffic: Details

It has a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies.The Nord CE 3 Lite is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.