PM Modi to Lead Council of Ministers Meeting on March 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on March 3, a gathering scheduled just days before the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, as per officials. The meeting is planned to take place at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in Delhi.

These gatherings provide a platform for the prime minister to discuss critical policy matters, receive updates on the implementation progress of various initiatives, and articulate his governance vision with the entire Council of Ministers.

The Election Commission has already initiated the process of assessing the readiness of different states for conducting the Lok Sabha elections. It is anticipated that the election schedule will be unveiled sometime in the coming month. In previous years, such as in 2014 and 2019, the Election Commission announced the schedules for the elections in March, followed by the declaration of results in May.