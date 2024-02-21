Police destroys over 10 tonne drugs worth Rs 1600 crore

New Delhi: Delhi Police destroyed more than 10 tonnes of drugs and contrabands worth Rs 1,600 crore. These drugs were destroyed in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. These drugs were seized by the Delhi Police 2009 and 2023.

‘Set in motion the destruction of over 10 tonnes of drugs and contrabands worth Rs 1600 crore, seized by Delhi Police in the National Capital between 2009 and 2023. This marks a big stride towards making a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’ said LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in a post on X.

‘This is the 3rd tranche of drugs being destroyed in Delhi in just 14 months; previously 2888 kg in Dec 2022 and 15,700 kg tonnes in June 2023. I compliment Delhi Police for the sustained crackdown and appeal to the youth to stand firm against the drug menace,’ he added.

The destroyed drugs include ganja, heroin, charas, cocaine, doda post and other psychotropic substances. These drugs were destroyed at the incinerator located at SSI Industrial Area, GT Karnal Road, Near Jahangirpuri. According to a Union finance ministry notification and the order of the Supreme Court, various committees were formed by the Delhi Police to destroy illegal drugs recovered from the drug smugglers.