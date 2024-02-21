Preneet Kaur Possibly Joining BJP

Four-time Member of Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, is poised to switch allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is expected to become the party’s candidate from her constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as per sources close to her.

Previously suspended from the Congress over allegations of anti-party activities in February last year, Kaur openly voiced her support for the BJP in her stronghold. Her husband, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who also joined the BJP after leaving the Congress, is currently involved in facilitating an alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

Singh recently held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his daughter and Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha President, Jai Inder Kaur. It is speculated that Preneet Kaur will likely be nominated as the BJP candidate from Patiala in the parliamentary elections, while Jai Inder Kaur could potentially be the party’s candidate from Patiala in the assembly polls scheduled for 2027, sources added.