Rahul Gandhi to Give Two Talks at Cambridge University; Nyay Yatra Paused for Five Days

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, will take a hiatus from February 26 to March 1 to accommodate his commitments, including delivering two lectures at Cambridge University and attending important meetings in New Delhi. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh announced that the yatra will also have rest days on February 22 and 23 after completing its Kanpur leg on Wednesday. It will then resume on February 24 from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and continue through several districts before reaching Dholpur in Rajasthan.

During the break, Rahul Gandhi will fulfill his commitment to deliver two lectures at Cambridge University on February 27 and February 28, along with attending other engagements in New Delhi. The yatra will restart from Dholpur on March 2 and proceed through Madhya Pradesh, covering districts such as Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, and Ujjain. Additionally, on March 5, Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, marking a significant spiritual stop during the journey that aims to spread the message of justice across 15 states.