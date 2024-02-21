Ramadan 2024: UAE retailer announces up to 75% discounts

Dubai: The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, Union Coop announced discounts of up to 75 per cent on various products for the holy month of Ramadan.

The retailer will launch 11 various campaigns during the month including discounts on 4,000 items between 50 per cent to 75 per cent. Prices of 2,000 products will remain locked. The retailer will also give 14 new cars in a raffle draw during the campaign. There will also be additional discounts on certain products for its Tamayaz cardholders. It currently has nearly a million Tamayaz cardholders.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop revealed that Dh10 million worth of discounts were offered last year and this year the amount will be higher than last year.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. It is expected that the Eid Al Fitr will be marked on April 10, 2024.

Starting from March 8, the government-backed retailer will also allow shoppers to use Nol card, AliPay and WeChat for their purchases at the hypermarkets.