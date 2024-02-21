Research suggests that altering one’s diet towards a more plant-based approach reduces the risk of sleep apnoea

If your partner’s snoring is causing sleep disturbances, there might be an unexpected solution beyond traditional remedies like earplugs or sleeping in separate rooms. Recent scientific research indicates that modifying one’s dietary habits, particularly by adopting a more plant-based approach, could significantly lower the risk of developing sleep apnoea.

A study published in ERJ Open Research suggests that individuals who consume a diet abundant in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and nuts are 19 per cent less likely to develop sleep apnoea compared to those who follow a diet with fewer plant-based foods. This revelation underscores the potential influence of dietary choices on conditions related to sleep.

Interestingly, the research also reveals gender disparities in the impact of diet on sleep apnoea risk. Specifically, the benefits of a plant-based diet in reducing the risk of sleep apnoea appear to be more pronounced in men than in women.

Sleep apnoea, characterized by interrupted breathing patterns due to narrowed airways during sleep, can be influenced by various factors such as obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and sleeping positions. Common symptoms include loud snoring, pauses in breathing, and abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking sounds.

Understanding the potential link between diet and sleep apnoea opens up new avenues for addressing this sleep disorder. By incorporating more plant-based foods into their diets, individuals may be able to mitigate the risk of developing sleep apnoea and improve their overall sleep quality. This research underscores the interconnectedness of dietary habits and health outcomes, emphasizing the importance of making informed dietary choices for promoting better sleep and overall well-being.