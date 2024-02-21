Russian tourist dies in sea close to Varkala

A Russian tourist, identified as 52-year-old Anzhelika Wtenhet, tragically drowned in the waters off Vettakada Beach in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. The incident occurred while she was swimming in the sea, and it is believed to have been caused by rough waves, as reported by locals.

Despite efforts from nearby surfers who spotted her floating in the sea and promptly provided first aid upon bringing her to shore, Wtenhet could not be revived. She was immediately rushed to Varkala Taluk Hospital but, sadly, succumbed to the drowning incident. Ayiroor police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, while her body has been taken to the mortuary at Varkala Taluk Hospital. Reports indicate that Wtenhet was part of a group of Russian tourists staying at a resort near Vettakada Beach.