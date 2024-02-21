Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices snapped 6-day winning run and ended lower on February 21. At close,BSE Sensex was down 434.31 points or 0.59 percent at 72,623.09. NSE Nifty ended at 22,055.00, down 142.00 points or 0.64 percent.

About 1227 shares advanced, 2078 shares declined, and 69 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Tata Steel, SBI, JSW Steel, Tata Consumer Products, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank. Biggest losers were BPCL, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid Corp and NTPC.

On the sectoral front, except realty and PSU Bank, all other indices ended lower. Bank Nifty index shed 74.50 points or 0.16% to settle at 47,019.70. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1 percent each.