Tharoor receives top civilian award from France

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was honored on Tuesday with the top civilian accolade from France, the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour).The prestigious award was bestowed upon Tharoor by Gérard Larcher, the French Senate chairman, acting on behalf of the French President, during a ceremony held at the Residence of France. The French Embassy spokesperson highlighted that the honor was granted in recognition of Tharoor’s unwavering dedication to strengthening Indo-French relations, his advocacy for international peace and collaboration, and his longstanding friendship with France.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Tharoor expressed deep humility, emphasizing his admiration for France, its people, culture, language, literature, and cinema. He underscored his profound appreciation for being bestowed with France’s highest civilian honor, considering it a significant acknowledgment of his efforts in fostering bilateral ties and promoting mutual understanding between India and France.