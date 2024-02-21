This Indian city imposes fine of Rs 10,000 for blocking emergency vehicles in traffic: Details

Gurugram: Gurugram police announced heavy fines for blocking emergency vehicles in traffic. Police informed that a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on people for not allowing emergency vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances to pass through amid heavy traffic jams in the city.

Offenders who do not give way to vehicles of emergency services such as ambulances and the fire brigade will get online challans without any delay. The challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident. A zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will make video recordings of the incident.

Also Read: Dell launches Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors in India: Price, Specifications

‘Challaning amount for the offense is ?10, 000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition. Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients,’ DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said.

Commercial vehicles using the first two right lanes of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border will be fined Rs 500. If there is a second infraction of the rules, there will be a fine of Rs 1,500.