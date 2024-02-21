Tripti Dimri joins the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

It’s official: Tripti Dimri has officially joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This confirmation came directly from the film’s leading actor, Kartik Aaryan, who took to social media on Wednesday to share the news. Earlier in the day, Aaryan had tantalized fans with hints about a new “mystery girl” joining the movie. After a few hours, he unveiled his new co-star, Tripti Dimri, extending a warm welcome to her into the “world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. Vidya Balan is also set to star in the film.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to Instagram to drop hints, initially posting a puzzle piece featuring a woman’s face. Placed on a table adorned with candles, a lantern, a lock, and a key, the photo was cropped to reveal only a portion of the girl’s face. A nearby card bore the film’s title.

Finally confirming the mystery girl’s identity as Triptii Dimri, Kartik posted on Instagram, “Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri” on Wednesday. Dimri’s most recent appearance was in Animal, where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The success of Animal propelled Tripti Dimri into the limelight, but she had previously garnered acclaim for her roles in critically acclaimed films such as Qala, Bulbul, and Laila Majnu.