Try this Nutritious Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie Recipe!

Ingredients:

– 1 ripe banana

– 1 cup soy milk

– 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

– Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

1. Peel the ripe banana and break it into chunks.

2. Place the banana chunks in a blender.

3. Add soy milk to the blender.

4. Sprinkle cocoa powder over the banana and soy milk.

5. Optionally, add honey or maple syrup for sweetness.

6. Add ice cubes if desired for a colder smoothie.

7. Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy.

8. Pour the smoothie into glasses and serve immediately.