16 injured in bus-tractor collision

Gwalior: At least 16 people sustained injuries after a bus collided with a tractor in Mashya Pradesh’s Gwalior early on Thursday. The bus travelling to Hazira collided with a tractor. Both the vehicles were damaged in the accident
Police and ambulances rushed to the spot after receiving information. The injured people were taken to a local hospital.
‘Around 15-16 people were injured and their treatment is underway. Investigation will be done into the accident,’ Gwalior SDM Atul Singh said.
