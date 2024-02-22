Amid economic uncertainty Federal Reserve treads cautiously on rate cuts

In a glimpse into the recent deliberations of the Federal Reserve, the minutes from the January meeting have unveiled a prevailing concern among policymakers regarding the potential risks associated with premature interest rate reductions.

Released on Wednesday, the minutes indicated a general uncertainty regarding the duration of maintaining the current borrowing costs, with a primary focus on steering inflation back to the US central bank’s target of 2 percent.

As per the minutes, the uncertainty revolves around the timeframe required for a restrictive monetary policy stance to effectively realign inflation. Most participants expressed apprehension about the risks associated with a swift easing of policy.

While the majority treaded cautiously about moving too swiftly, a couple of participants voiced concerns about the downside risks linked to maintaining an overly restrictive stance for an extended period.

Market reactions were evident, with US stocks initially trading lower upon the release of the minutes before subsequently recovering ground during the session.

The US dollar remained relatively steady against a basket of currencies, while US Treasury yields experienced a slight increase.

The sentiments echoed recent statements from Fed policymakers, emphasizing a measured approach towards anticipated rate cuts anticipated to commence later this year.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, speaking on SiriusXM, underscored concerns about persistent inflation in service industries and housing.

He noted that the latest data, reflecting robust job growth and higher-than-expected inflation, complicates any decision on rate cuts, rendering it “more challenging.”

Federal Reserve officials, including Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Governors Lisa Cook and Christopher Waller, are expected to delve deeper into the discussion on rate cuts in forthcoming speeches on Thursday.

The overarching sentiment conveyed by the minutes and subsequent speeches is one of cautiousness, with apprehensions about hastening actions amid prevailing uncertainties.