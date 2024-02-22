Barry Keoghan looks amazing baring his butt to the world in Vanity Fair’s 30th annual Hollywood issue

Barry Keoghan exhibits a carefree attitude. The Saltburn actor provided an unexpected glimpse into his uninhibited side by baring all in a teaser for Vanity Fair’s 30th annual Hollywood issue. The issue caused a stir on social media platforms, with fans unable to contain their excitement as Barry confidently showcased his physique to the world.

In an Instagram video shared by Vanity Fair’s official page, Barry was seen mingling with other prominent figures from Hollywood. The cover showcases ten impeccably dressed stars, including Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Colman Domingo, and Pedro Pascal, alongside a nude Barry Keoghan. In his interview featured in the issue, Barry delved into the recent surge of Irish talent in Hollywood, discussing himself, his co-star Jacob Elordi, and how his nude dancing scene might be the sole similarity he shares with his complex Saltburn character, Oliver.

Reflecting on his character, Barry remarked, “I didn’t really draw parallels to him the way I have to certain other characters. I do dance around naked though, in my house. Everyone does, man. It’s one thing that I did relate to, in the sense that I sing out loud, I dance silly, and move my body silly.”