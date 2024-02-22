Bombay HC Cancels Rhea Chakraborty’s LOCs in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The Bombay High Court has invalidated the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued by the CBI against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and father concerning the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The court’s decision follows petitions filed by Rhea, Showik, and their father Indrajit challenging the issuance of LOCs in 2020.

Despite CBI’s appeal for a four-week stay on the order to enable filing an appeal in the Supreme Court, the HC bench declined to delay its decision. Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, prompting investigations by both Mumbai and Bihar police, the latter initiated based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father against Rhea and her family for abetting his suicide. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

The LOCs against Rhea, Showik, and their father were issued in August 2020. Last year, the HC had temporarily suspended Showik’s LOC, permitting him to travel abroad. In 2020, both Rhea and Showik were arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs case related to Rajput, but were later released on bail.