Bus Owners’ Associations Plan March to Transport Dept on February 29

Five bus operators’ organizations in West Bengal have scheduled a march to the state transport department’s office in the city on February 29 to request a two-year extension for the tenure of stage carriages, which are nearing the end of their 15-year lifespan this year. These organizations, including the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate and WB Bus & Minibus Owners’ Association, have jointly appealed to Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty and Transport Secretary for an audience to address their concerns amid the ongoing financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Tapan Bandyopadhyay of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate emphasized the significant impact of the pandemic on bus operations, leading to serious financial crises for both employees and owners. The proposed extension aims to alleviate the burden on bus operators who are facing challenges in complying with the 15-year deadline set by the Calcutta High Court in 2009. However, a transport official clarified that the department lacks the authority to extend the tenure beyond the court’s order, highlighting the government’s adherence to legal regulations while expressing sympathy for the bus operators’ predicament.