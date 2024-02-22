Carrot Apple smoothie recipe for breakfast

Ingredients:

– 1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

– 1 medium-sized apple, cored and chopped

– 1/2 cup plain yogurt

– 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

– Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

1. Place the chopped carrot, apple, yogurt, almond milk, honey or maple syrup, and ground cinnamon in a blender.

2. Blend until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides of the blender as needed.

3. If desired, add ice cubes to the blender and blend again until smooth.

4. Pour the smoothie into glasses and serve immediately.

5. Optionally, garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon or a slice of apple on the rim of the glass.

6. Enjoy your refreshing and nutritious carrot apple smoothie!