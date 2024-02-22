China to send a pair of giant pandas to San Diego Zoo reviving the iconic panda diplomacy

China is preparing to revive the legendary panda diplomacy by arranging for a pair of giant pandas to be sent to the San Diego Zoo, following the return of all pandas previously on loan from US zoos amid deteriorating relations between the two nations.

According to officials from the San Diego Zoo, in discussions with The Associated Press, if all necessary permits and prerequisites are met, it is anticipated that two pairs of pandas, comprising one male and one female each, will make their way to the zoo by the end of summer. This development comes almost five years after the last pandas were repatriated by the zoo to China.

Reflecting on the forthcoming return of the pandas, Megan Owen, Vice President of Wildlife Conservation Science at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, remarked, “We’re eagerly anticipating their arrival. There’s a great deal of excitement surrounding the reestablishment of panda collaboration, commencing with the San Diego Zoo.” During his visit to the United States in November, Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted at the return of pandas, describing them as “ambassadors of goodwill between the Chinese and American peoples”.