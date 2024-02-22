Cillian Murphy’s movie Oppenheimer is now available to watch on OTT

For those who didn’t catch Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-nominated film Oppenheimer in theaters, it’s now available for viewing. Months after its immense success, Cillian Murphy’s movie can be streamed on an OTT platform.

The atomic-bomb thriller Oppenheimer made its debut on the OTT platform just weeks before the Academy Award ceremony. The film garnered 13 Oscar nominations and emerged as a leading contender for the prestigious award.

The epic narrative is centered around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the architect of the atomic bomb.

Starring Cillian Murphy, known for his role in Peaky Blinders, as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film is now streaming on Jio Cinema in India.

In its announcement, Jio Cinema’s post reads, “Your entire world is about to change. Oppenheimer is exclusively streaming on #JioCinema starting March 21. Available in both English and Hindi.”