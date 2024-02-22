Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal declined marginally in Kerala today. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,000, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5750, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price appreciated by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures were trading at Rs 62,150 per 10 gram and were up by Rs 42 or 0.07% from Wednesday’s closing price. Silver futures were trading at Rs 70,765 per kg and were higher by Rs 156 or 0.22%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.9 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% up at $2,035.8 per ounce. Price of spot platinum was up 0.2% at $885.08 per ounce, palladium rose 0.5% at $954.68, while silver was up 0.2% at $22.90 per ounce.