Customs seizes gold worth Rs 4 crore and iPhones

Mumbai:  Mumbai Customs seized over 8 kg of gold worth  approximately Rs  4 crores and 5 iPhones across 8 different cases.

According to the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-3, gold was concealed in the frame of the check-in bag, box of crockery, clothes worn, hand bag.

Earlier, on February 18-24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 7.64 kg Gold valued at 4.09 Cr. in 7 different cases. Gold was smuggled using the retail staff of a mobile company; concealed in hot plate, bicycle, aircraft seat, corner piping of bag, check-in bag.

