Delicious Chicken Bhuna Masala Recipe for a Flavorful Meal

Sure, here’s a basic recipe for Chicken Bhuna Masala:

Ingredients:

– 500g chicken, cut into pieces

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

– Cooking oil

Instructions:

1. Heat some oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

2. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for a minute.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.

5. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

6. Add chicken pieces and mix them with the masala. Cook on high heat for a few minutes.

7. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and let the chicken cook in its own juices until tender. Stir occasionally.

8. Once the chicken is cooked, remove the lid and cook on high heat until the masala thickens and coats the chicken pieces.

9. Sprinkle garam masala and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

10. Serve hot with rice or naan.

Enjoy your Chicken Bhuna Masala! Adjust the spices according to your taste preferences.