Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian, Japanese travellers win $1 million each

Dubai: An Indian and Japanese national each won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The winners of the draw were announced at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

First-time ticket buyers Rupa Harish Dhawan and Nana Kakihara had their names added to the ever-growing list of millionaires when it was announced at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Rupa Harish Dhawan, a 49-year-old Indian, won $1 million with ticket number 2869, which she purchased on January 28 on her way back to Mumbai from Dubai. Rupa is a housewife and a mother of three. She and her husband visited Dubai to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

‘It was a big thing for me, I never had luck or win such kind. I can’t believe that with my first ever ticket to Dubai Duy Free my life will change. I will forever thank Dubai Duty Free for this.’ she said.

Rupa is the 224th Indian to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it launched in 1999, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Nana Kakihara, a 30-year-old Japanese based in Miyazaki also won $1 million-prize with ticket number 4429, which she purchased on February 13 on her way to Male, Maldives for a honeymoon. Nana works for a chemical company in Miyazaki.Nana is the third Japanese national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury cars and two motorbikes.

Hameed Abdulla Yousuf, a 78-year-old Bahraini based in Hamad Town, won a BMW X6 M60i xDrive (Mineral White Metallic) car with ticket number 0083, which he purchased online on February 6.

Michael Konrad Steinhoefel, a 51-year-old Swiss based in Basel, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 1284, which he purchased online on February 6.

Rashmi R., an Indian based in the UAE won a Mercedes G 63 (Polar White) car with ticket number 2478, which he purchased online on February 11.

Seamus Louis, a 44-year-old Indian based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory (Time Attack – Black Red) motorbike with ticket number 0781, which he purchased online on February 5.

Neena Joseph, a 33-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a BMW R 1250 RS (White/Blue/ Red Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0072, which she purchased on February 5 on her way to Kochi.