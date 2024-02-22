Easy Shanghai Chicken Fried Rice Recipe for a Flavorful Meal

Here’s a simple recipe for Shanghai Chicken Fried Rice:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of cooked white rice (preferably cooled)

– 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced

– 2 eggs, beaten

– 1 cup of mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, bell peppers)

– 3 cloves of garlic, minced

– 2 tablespoons of soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

– 1 tablespoon of sesame oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Green onions, chopped (for garnish)

– Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Heat a large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add some vegetable oil and let it heat up.

2. Add the diced chicken breasts to the pan and stir-fry until they are cooked through and slightly browned. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.

3. In the same pan, add a little more oil if needed and scramble the beaten eggs until they are fully cooked. Remove the scrambled eggs from the pan and set aside with the chicken.

4. Add a bit more oil to the pan and sauté the minced garlic until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

5. Add the mixed vegetables to the pan and stir-fry until they are tender-crisp.

6. Return the cooked chicken and scrambled eggs to the pan with the vegetables.

7. Add the cooked white rice to the pan, breaking up any clumps, and stir-fry everything together for a few minutes.

8. Drizzle the soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil over the rice mixture. Stir well to combine and coat everything evenly.

9. Season the fried rice with salt and pepper to taste. Stir-fry for another couple of minutes until everything is heated through.

10. Serve the Shanghai Chicken Fried Rice hot, garnished with chopped green onions.

Enjoy your delicious Shanghai Chicken Fried Rice!