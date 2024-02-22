Elton John’s personal items brings in almost $8 million at auction in New York

Elton John’s personalized silver boots fetched nearly $100,000, while a triptych by renowned street artist Banksy from his collection raked in around $2 million, contributing to the total of almost $8 million garnered at auction in New York on Wednesday.

Christie’s auction house is overseeing a series of eight sales, both in-person and online, until February 28, showcasing the belongings of the 76-year-old music icon. The collection includes an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s, crafted by designer Annie Reavey, which was sold for $12,600.

Enthusiastic collectors drove up bids, resulting in John’s grand piano fetching over $200,000, while a pair of sunglasses, a defining component of the singer’s signature style, was acquired for $22,680, surpassing the initial estimate by tenfold. The majority of these items originate from the artist’s lavish residence in Atlanta, Georgia, which had served as a hub for his American tours and was recently sold.

The legendary musician, renowned for chart-toppers like “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” and “Sacrifice,” as well as his flamboyant costumes and commitment to the HIV/AIDS cause, concluded his farewell tour last year.

According to Christie’s, John acquired the Atlanta property shortly after achieving sobriety in 1990, finding “solace and support in the warm community and recovery facilities” within.