Emirates announces new flight service to this city: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates introduced new flight service. The airline will launch a new daily service from Dubai to the Colombian capital, Bogotá. The service will start from June 3.

Emirates’ entry into Bogotá will expand its South American network to four destinations. Currently, the air carrier operate flights to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. The latest destination will also enhance the airline’s operations in the Americas to now serve 19 points across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The daily services will link Dubai and Bogotá via Miami, with Emirates set to become the first airline to offer a host of premium services on the popular route between south Florida and Colombia.

Passengers on flights in both directions between Dubai and Bogotá should meet entry regulations for the United States and hold the required documents, due to immigration procedures in Miami. Colombian and UAE citizens can enjoy visa-free entry for up to 90 days in Dubai and Bogotá respectively.