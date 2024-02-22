Everything you need to know about plant-based protein

Protein is known as the building block of the human body. It is an essential macronutrient. It plays a crucial role in building muscles, maintaining bone health, controlling blood sugar, weight management and much more. Protein comes from two different sources and these are plant and animal.

Plant-based protein:

Derived from plants, plant-based protein can be consumed directly or in the form of protein powders. It is easily available in both forms.

Benefits:

1. Helps reduce the risk of certain diseases: According to studies, plant-based protein sources can help reduce the risk of developing several diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

2. Offer other essential nutrients: Plant-based foods rich in protein are also rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help boost overall health in many ways.

3. Good source of fibre: Most plant-based protein sources are loaded with fibre. High-fibre foods further help in weight loss by keeping you full for longer.

Food sources of plant-based protein

Some of the best sources of plant-based protein are peas, lentils, chickpeas, nuts, whole grains, seeds, quinoa, tofu and barley.