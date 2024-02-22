Fatal Clash Halts Delhi March: 1 Dead, 25 Injured

Punjab farmers temporarily suspended their Dilli Chalo march following a fatal clash with Haryana police personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border, resulting in the death of a 21-year-old protester and injuries to 25 others. The confrontation ensued when protesters allegedly attacked police officers with sticks and stones, leaving 12 officers injured. The deceased protester was brought to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala with a head injury, with the post-mortem report pending.

The clash occurred as farmers attempted to breach barricades set up by the police at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, prompting law enforcement to respond with rubber bullets and tear gas. Despite the resumption of agitation after a brief hiatus, talks between farmers and the Centre had yielded no resolution after four rounds. Farmers were observed taking precautions, such as using iron shields and gas masks, to shield themselves during the confrontation.

Amidst the tension, the Centre proposed a fifth round of talks to address the impasse, although farmer leaders are yet to confirm their participation. While some farmer representatives, like Sarwan Singh Pandher, expressed intention to assess the situation before deciding on further action, others, like Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, affirmed the continuation of the protest.