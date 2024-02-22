Government extends women safety scheme until 2025-26

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to extend the umbrella scheme for ‘Safety of Women’ until the fiscal year 2025-26, allocating a total budget of Rs 1,179.72 crore for the period. This decision was reached during a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi. The Ministry of Home Affairs will provide Rs 885.49 crore from its budget, while Rs 294.23 crore will be sourced from the Nirbhaya Fund to support various initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women across the country.

The continuation of this scheme underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges surrounding women’s safety. It includes provisions for strict legal measures, efficient justice delivery systems, prompt redressal of complaints, and accessible support structures for victims. Several projects have been launched in collaboration with states and Union Territories to bolster mechanisms for intervention, investigation, and prevention of crimes against women. Key initiatives under this scheme encompass the establishment of emergency response systems, forensic laboratories, cybercrime prevention measures, capacity building for law enforcement, and dedicated units for combating human trafficking and providing assistance to women in distress.