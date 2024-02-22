HC Orders Special Screening for CBI of Indrani Mukerjea Docu-series

Netflix informed the Bombay High Court that it would postpone the release of the documentary series about Indrani Mukerjea until February 29, following a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a stay on its release. The court directed the makers to arrange a special screening for the CBI. Despite initial opposition citing pre-censorship concerns, Netflix agreed to defer the release, acknowledging the ongoing trial and the need to balance the rights of the accused, prosecution, and victim.

During the hearing, the court emphasized the importance of allowing the CBI to view the series, recognizing the differing perspectives between law enforcement officers and legal professionals. Netflix conceded to withholding the release until the next hearing, slated for February 29, and revealed that key witnesses, including Indrani’s son and daughter, had been interviewed for the series. The CBI’s concern stemmed from the fact that several witnesses in the ongoing trial had yet to provide statements, underscoring the sensitivity of the case.

Indrani Mukerjea stands accused, along with others, of murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora, in 2012. The case gained widespread attention after Sheena’s body was discovered in a forest in Raigad district in 2015, revealing a complex web of deceit and betrayal involving Mukerjea, her former husband, and others. While Mukerjea has been out on bail since May 2022, the trial continues, with the CBI diligently pursuing justice for the victim.