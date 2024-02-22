India and Greece to strengthen relations in pharmaceuticals and defense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have affirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, including technology, pharmaceuticals, skill development, space, and innovation. In a bilateral meeting held on Wednesday, both leaders stressed the importance of collaborating to strengthen ties, particularly in areas such as shipping, connectivity, and defense.

Modi expressed satisfaction with the productive discussion, highlighting the diverse range of topics covered, from technology and pharmaceuticals to skill development and innovation. He also announced plans to expand cooperation in critical sectors like shipping, connectivity, and defense. India and Greece have established a strategic partnership, with Modi’s visit to Greece in 2023 underscoring the growing relationship between the two nations.

Addressing the Raisina Dialogue 2024, Mitsotakis emphasized the shared commitment to democracy between Greece and India, noting their respective roles as the world’s oldest democracy and the largest. He praised democracy as a facilitator for effective governance and expressed support for India’s candidacy as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Mitsotakis also endorsed the development of the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and highlighted the involvement of the GMR group in airport development in Crete. Reflecting on India’s global engagement, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar highlighted Modi’s leadership in articulating India’s stance on the international stage, reaffirming India’s commitment to contributing to global progress alongside Greece.